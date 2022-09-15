Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

New Loop 202 interchange at Lindsay Road in Gilbert opens Thursday

The project between the Arizona Department of Transportation and Town of Gilbert took 20 months to complete.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After nearly two years of construction work, the new interchange at Lindsay Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert is officially set to open on Thursday.

The project is a partnership between the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Town of Gilbert with a goal to provide direct freeway access to Gilbert’s Central Business District as well as other nearby businesses and neighborhoods through the new full diamond interchange. As part of the project, Lindsay Road was widened to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion to existing interchanges at Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive.

TRENDING: Family mourns loss of teenager killed in fiery Queen Creek car crash

The project also involved constructing a new two-lane westbound frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads, widening the eastbound Val Vista Drive and westbound Gilbert Road off-ramps, and relocating the Zanjero Park parking lot.

Construction began in January 2021 and took 20 months to complete. Thursday morning, the Town of Gilbert is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new interchange. It will be open for travel following the event.

The new interchange at Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Lindsay Road opens Thursday after nearly two...
The new interchange at Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Lindsay Road opens Thursday after nearly two years of construction.(Courtesy: ADOT)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Police say a child trying to avoid getting in trouble made up a story about a kidnapping...
Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home