University of Arizona students advocate for continuation of free Sun Tran fares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students at the University of Arizona are working with university and city leaders in hopes of keeping Sun Tran fare-free.

Sun Tran began waiving fares at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 to lessen the cost burden, but the city said that’s coming to an end in the new year.

Student Body President Patrick Robles said since the cost of living this year has gone up by almost 6%, students are still financially struggling and if the city starts charging for public transportation, a lot of students won’t be able to pay.

“Fares on free public transportation are a regressive tax on those that who need it the most. So our student advocacy with key stakeholders on the university side and the city side, we’re hoping that student advocacy will help folks come to the table to find a common solution so that free fares can continue for students,” Robles said.

Besides paying, Robles said it’s a safety concern. He said students are worried about walking alone late at night and don’t feel comfortable relying on rideshare services.

Eddie Barron, policy director for the Associated Students of the University of Arizona, said the cost to park at the U of A is cause for concern for a lot of students.

Parking passes at the University of Arizona are more than $700 for garage parking and more than $400 for “Park and Walk” options.

“Not every student has $800 to spare for a parking pass or the money for a car payment or enough to fill it up with gas,” Barron said.

University students have created a “Why I Ride” campaign and have been going to city meetings to speak their minds on the matter.

In a statement to KOLD News 13, Sun Tran responded to the students by saying,

“On October 5th, the Mayor and Council will discuss transit fares and review and discuss data from the outreach effort over the past three months. We have conducted 17 public events to gather data to provide to the Mayor and Council. There have been over 5,694 surveys completed regarding the future of fares. We certainly welcome not only the opinions of students but also the broader Tucson community.”

According to Sun Tran, ridership on the Sun Link has doubled since Aug. 22, and 80% of ridership comes from the university.

Sun Tran said it costs about $5 million to operate the Sun Link annually and prior to fares being free they would bring in about $1 million to the city.

