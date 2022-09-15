Advertise
Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park, deputies say

A woman was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home invasion ended in a shooting in Litchfield Park.

According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4 a.m. When they showed up, they found a woman with gunshot wounds who needed to be rushed to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Investigators say that possibly three suspects were inside the home when the shooting happened. At this time, no description of a suspect or possible suspects has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

