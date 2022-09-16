Advertise
KOLD
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

Bed-Bath-&-Beyond-Strategic-Update
Bed-Bath-&-Beyond-Strategic-Update,Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged in premarket trading Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a stock offering. The company plans to close about 150 namesake stores but will keep its buybuy Baby chain.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona.

An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.

It comes as officials announced that it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.

The latest figures showed that the retailer had about 32,000 employees. The AP reported that Bed, Bath & Beyond has been hurt by a slump in sales, caused in part by supply chain issues and the pandemic.

Gray News & The Associated Press contributed to this report.

