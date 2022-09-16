Advertise
Casino del Sol launches new way to bet on NFL games

Last year, sports gambling brought in more than $8 million during football season with more than $1 million of revenue each month.
Last year, sports gambling brought in more than $8 million during football season with more than $1 million of revenue each month.(kold)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino del Sol is launching a new NFL Cross Game Matchup and casino officials hope it will bring more visitors to Tucson and make more money for the state.

September marks one year since sports betting became legal in Arizona, and state numbers show Arizonans wagered $5 billion in the first year.

In tax revenue alone, the state is already making at least $18 million.

After the first weekend of launching the NFL Cross Game Matchup, Sportsbook Director John Collins said the way of betting is already a hit.

“It allows you to bet any team you want against any other team in the NFL, regardless of who they’re matched up against,” Collins said.

Collins said not only does this make Sunday football fun to watch, but it makes the number of bets you can make endless.

Instead of only having 12 to 15 NFL games to bet on weekly, players will now have more than 450 matchups to choose from.

The teams’ final number of points will be used to determine winners.

“There was mixed feedback. They were saying, “Wow, I can have all these betting options, that’s fantastic,’” Collins said. “I like the fact that I can handicap this offense in this game versus this weak offense in another game and try to compare the two together. Saying there’s no way this offense can lose.”

Last year, sports gambling brought in more than $8 million during football season alone with more than $1 million of revenue each month.

Collins said with this newly built sportsbook, those numbers will only go up.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

