Consumer Reports: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter

You’ll No Longer Need An Audiologist Or Doctor
OTC hearing aid sales begin in October.
OTC hearing aid sales begin in October.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for more ads for hearing aids. That’s because of a recent change that should make them easier to get, as some models will be sold over the counter.

Consumer Reports explains everything you need to know about the new ways of shopping for a hearing aid. To give people better access to affordable hearing aids, Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017, which finally goes into effect in October. Consumers will be able to buy hearing aids from stores and online without needing the intervention of an audiologist or a doctor. And that could save people hundreds—even thousands—of dollars.

When you’re shopping for hearing aids, there are some important questions you should ask, like “What’s the return policy?” Because it can take time to adjust to a new pair, Consumer Reports says to make sure you can try them out for a few weeks.

Also, check out their features. Do they have replaceable or rechargeable batteries? Are they sweat- or water-resistant? And will they pair to your smartphone via Bluetooth? Do they have a telecoil, which lets you tap directly into assistive listening systems at large events?

The Food and Drug Administration rules also standardize features for hearing aids. For example, all OTC hearing aids must allow users to adjust the volume. You may think that’s an obvious feature, but you’d be surprised by what’s available.

Consumer Reports says not all hearing aids will be available over the counter under these new rules. People with severe hearing loss and those under 18 will still need to see a medical professional for a prescription to get hearing aids.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

