FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry this weekend before changes next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures will be closer to July average highs than those of September this weekend. A drying and warming trend continues through Sunday. Tropical moisture seeps back in Monday through Thursday which could bring us some rain and cooler temps.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°. Breezy.

MONDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

