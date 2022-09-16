Long-lost de Kooning painting back at University of Arizona museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A homecoming 37 years in the making.

The “Woman Ochre” by artist Willem de Kooning was stolen back in 1985 from the University of Arizona Art Museum. Now, it’s back in the hands of art exhibitors in Tucson, after being successfully restored at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

“It’s what we’ve been thinking about, the staff that’s been here this whole time, for the last five years,” Chelsea Farrar said of the return. She was in the room when the museum got the call from an antique seller saying he believed to have purchased the painting at an antique sale.

She said she was optimistic thinking it was just another person thinking they had the painting.

“As he started to provide more and more details of the photographs of the painting. The fact that it wasn’t a poster, but it was a painting,” she continued. ”Taking measurements and going back and measuring our canvas lining that was still in our collection, and measuring it up and figuring out that it matched exactly… was pretty phenomenal. It was unbelievable.”

Back in 2017, an antique dealer in Silver City, New Mexico had stumbled upon something that he thought maybe was in the wrong hands.

He had acquired a painting as part of an estate.. The artwork was found hanging on the wall behind the woman’s bedroom door. He didn’t think much of it and purchased the painting for $2,000.

That’s when he discovered that he may have in his possession an authentic De Kooning piece.

According to the University of Arizona , de Kooning was a Dutch-American abstract expressionist. He completed his work on “Woman-Ochre” in 1955 as part of his “Woman” series. The painting was donated to the University of Arizona Art Museum in 1958 by a wealthy collector with the understanding that it would never be sold or given away.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.