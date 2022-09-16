Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road.

Baker was reported missing earlier this week and was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home.

He was reported missing the next day.

His truck was also missing from his home. The truck is a black Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate number CCV3929.

Baker's truck is also missing from his home. (Sahuarita Police Department)

