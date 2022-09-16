Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week.

Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home.

He was reported missing the next day.

His truck is also missing from his home, and he could be driving it. The truck is a black Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate number CCV3929.

Baker is described as a white man, last seen wearing a tank top, cargo shorts and worn, brown Sketchers sneakers.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call Sahuarita police by calling 911 any time, their direct line at 520-344-7000 during normal business hours or the TIP line at 520-445-7847.

