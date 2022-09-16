New interactive map helps Pima County families find parks, playgrounds to enjoy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has a new tool to make it easier for families to find nearby recreational options.

Simply type in your address to find the locations near you where your kids can play.

The interactive map show locations for several amenities, attractions, courts, fields and special events. You can even enter a search for “Playgrounds with shade.”

Once the results are displayed, clicking on the name of the park zooms the map to a closer view of the neighborhood and a list of the park’s amenities pops up.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.