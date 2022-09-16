Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

New interactive map helps Pima County families find parks, playgrounds to enjoy

Pima County offers an interactive map showing all of its parks and park amenities.
Pima County offers an interactive map showing all of its parks and park amenities.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has a new tool to make it easier for families to find nearby recreational options.

Pima County parks and park amenities interactive map

Simply type in your address to find the locations near you where your kids can play.

The interactive map show locations for several amenities, attractions, courts, fields and special events. You can even enter a search for “Playgrounds with shade.”

Once the results are displayed, clicking on the name of the park zooms the map to a closer view of the neighborhood and a list of the park’s amenities pops up.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Christine Walters was booked on two counts of burglary into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home; suspect arrested
Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft

Latest News

Sonoran Restaurant Week organizers hope to double economic gain during the fourth annual...
Organizers hope Sonoran Restaurant Week doubles economic gain in 4th annual celebration
Exploring Tucson during Sonoran Restaurant Week
Exploring Tucson during Sonoran Restaurant Week
A fire at Randolph Golf Course, 602 S. Alvernon Way, destroyed several golf carts Tuesday,...
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season