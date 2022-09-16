Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

PayPal won’t renew Phoenix Suns sponsorship should Sarver remain with organization, company says

PayPal plans to end its sponsorship of the Suns after this season if Robert Sarver remains with...
PayPal plans to end its sponsorship of the Suns after this season if Robert Sarver remains with the organization.(Courtesy: NBA)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three days after the NBA announced the suspension of Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver, PayPal’s CEO has released a statement regarding its future with the Suns.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10 million following workplace misconduct investigation

On Friday, PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman said that while the company is supportive of the team, it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns when it expires at the end of the upcoming season, should Sarver remain with the organization following his suspension.

The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after a nearly year-long investigation into workplace misconduct, including allegations of racism, sexism, and creating a hostile work environment. Many have spoken out since, including Suns point guard Chris Paul, who has called for harsher punishment. Even the Suns’ largest minority owner and vice chairman is calling on Sarver to resign.

RELATED: Phoenix Suns vice chairman calls for resignation of Robert Sarver

Below is the full statement from PayPal’s CEO:

The Suns and PayPal announced a first-of-its-kind global partnership nearly four years ago and since then, its logo has appeared on the front left chest of Suns jerseys. As part of that partnership, PayPal was also added as a prominent payment option at sales terminals throughout the Footprint Center, where the Suns and Mercury play.

So far, other business partners of the team have not yet released statements.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Christine Walters was booked on two counts of burglary into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home; suspect arrested
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial

Latest News

The troubling allegations against Sarver are drawing attention to the broader issue of...
Advice for victims of workplace harassment in light of Robert Sarver report
Sarver’s actions were ‘dramatically different’ from Sterling, NBA commissioner says
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
Phoenix Suns broadcasting legend Al McCoy has been named this year's Grand Marshal of the...
Shazam! Legendary Suns broadcaster Al McCoy named Grand Marshal of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade