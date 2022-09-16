Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say.

On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.

Officers also found $2,000 and a rifle, which one of the occupants was prohibited from possessing. The two suspects, 68-year-old Sharon Hartnett and 52-year-old John Masters, were arrested for a combined eleven felonies, an official says, adding later that, “this is one more proof of the value of the Prescott Valley Police Department’s K-9 Unit.”

