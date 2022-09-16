Advertise
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine

Prescott police K9 Kato with the 5 pounds of methamphetamines and rifle found during a traffic...
Prescott police K9 Kato with the 5 pounds of methamphetamines and rifle found during a traffic stop(Courtesy of Prescott Valley Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say.

On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.

Officers also found $2,000 and a rifle, which one of the occupants was prohibited from possessing. The two suspects, 68-year-old Sharon Hartnett and 52-year-old John Masters, were arrested for a combined eleven felonies, an official says, adding later that, “this is one more proof of the value of the Prescott Valley Police Department’s K-9 Unit.”

