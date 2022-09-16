Advertise
Toddler, baby safe after woman suspected of smuggling migrants led PCSO deputies on high-speed chase into Phoenix

A toddler and a baby are safe after a high-speed chase from Pinal County ended in Phoenix.
A toddler and a baby are safe after a high-speed chase from Pinal County ended in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a woman accused of smuggling two migrants led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in Phoenix.

According to PCSO, deputies were attempting to stop a Dodge Charger that was driving carelessly on Interstate 10. That vehicle sped off and a pursuit started. Authorities say that a second car, a Hyundai, was driving next to the charger and attempted to run a deputy vehicle off the road, initiating another chase.

Ultimately, deputies called off the chasing of the Charger but continued pursuing the Hyundai with speeds estimated at exceeding 100 miles per hour as they entered the Valley. The driver finally came to a stop at 7th Street and Osborn after spike strips were successfully deployed near the I-10 and the Loop 202 interchange.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found two suspected migrants along with the driver’s five-month-old toddler and one-year-old child. Those migrants have now been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has taken custody of the children.

A PCSO spokesperson says the driver was booked into jail on aggravated assault, unlawful flight, endangerment, and child abuse charges. Her name and mug shot weren’t immediately released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story indicated a second woman was taken into custody. PCSO has clarified that the person was a passenger, and has now been turned over to ICE.

