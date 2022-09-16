TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month.

According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards.

TPD detectives also began a separate criminal investigation.

The officer was immediately removed from duty and placed on leave. The officer later resigned.

Both investigations are ongoing and, once complete, the findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.