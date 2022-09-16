Advertise
TPD searching for missing, vulnerable man

Carlos Gonzales-Padilla
Carlos Gonzales-Padilla(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15.

Authorities say Carlos Gonzales-Padilla was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Greasewood Road and West San Marcos Boulevard. At the time, he had been wearing a dark shirt and sweatpants.

He has long, dark hair, stands at 5′11″ and weighs around 235 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

