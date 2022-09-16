Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of Guadeloupe, the National Hurricane Center said.(NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean’s easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Friday’s forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot (30 centimeters)in places across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches (41 centimeters) in the eastern Dominican Republic. That much rain may cause flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain, and life-threatening surf possible as Fiona’s winds blow ashore, the Miami-based center said.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season’s sixth named storm was sustaining top winds of about 50 mph (85 kph) when an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured its progress Friday morning, the center said. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

At 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, Fiona was moving at 14 mph (22 kph), about 135 miles (215 kilometers) east of Guadeloupe. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the Leeward Islands, St. Maarten, Guadaloupe, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a tropical storm watch was issued for Dominica and British Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Christine Walters was booked on two counts of burglary into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home; suspect arrested
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial

Latest News

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
Clements
Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar