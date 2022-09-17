FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot, dry, and breezy through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny skies and gusty afternoon winds are in the forecast again Sunday as high temperatures in Tucson flirt with the 100° mark. With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Spots east of Tucson will see storm chances by Monday afternoon, with a better coverage across southern Arizona Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near climate normals by mid-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 100°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 100°. Chance for storms east.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

