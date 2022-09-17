Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot, dry, and breezy through the weekend

Sunday's hour by hour forecast
Sunday's hour by hour forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny skies and gusty afternoon winds are in the forecast again Sunday as high temperatures in Tucson flirt with the 100° mark. With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Spots east of Tucson will see storm chances by Monday afternoon, with a better coverage across southern Arizona Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near climate normals by mid-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows near 70°.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 100°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 100°. Chance for storms east.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
Authorities found three girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, in the trailer he was hauling...
New documents describe girls found in ex-FLDS leader’s trailer in Flagstaff
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
Bed-Bath-&-Beyond-Strategic-Update,Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg,...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
Christine Walters was booked on two counts of burglary into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home; suspect arrested

Latest News

Allie Potter September 17 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry this weekend before changes next week!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
Southwest U.S. states are facing historic water cuts.
Agricultural experts hold meeting in Tempe to discuss historic drought, discuss water cuts