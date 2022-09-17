Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend

Allie Potter September 17 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect dry conditions across most of southeast Arizona through the weekend. High temperatures will be above normal into early next week. A weather system will enter the western United States next week, resulting in a gradual lowering of daytime temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 99. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
