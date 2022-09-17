Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Former Arizona attorney general is confident anti “dark money” bill will pass

Conservative groups this year failed in court to block the proposition from going to voters.
Conservative groups this year failed in court to block the proposition from going to voters.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona voters will soon get the chance to shine a light on “dark money” if a new bill is passed. Over the past four years, former attorney general Terry Goddard has been leading the effort to get Prop. 211 passed, which would force political campaigns to reveal where their money is coming from.

Now that the “Voter’s Right To Know Act” is on the November ballot, Goddard says he’s feeling confident it’ll pass. The bill says any group spending more than $50,000 on a statewide race or $25,000 on a local race would have to disclose who’s funding them. Conservative groups this year failed in court to block the proposition from going to voters.

TRENDING: Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson

In the past, opponents of the bill have argued that forcing financial disclosures could dampen free speech and “dark money” donors would be scared off if their names were made public. Goddard told Arizona’s Family he’s heard the critics but is still pushing the bill. “I’ve heard it, and it makes me chuckle because you and I, as citizens and voters, we contribute,” he said. “But if I contribute to a political candidate over $50, I’ve got to give my name, my home address, and my employer or retired.”

Goddard also added that donors who can make big money contributions shouldn’t have a special right to keep their identities a secret. He says Prop. 211 tries to ensure everyone plays under the same rules. However, if it passes this November, the issue may not be done because some believe there will be further challenges from the courts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
Authorities found three girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, in the trailer he was hauling...
New documents describe girls found in ex-FLDS leader’s trailer in Flagstaff
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
Bed-Bath-&-Beyond-Strategic-Update,Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg,...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
Christine Walters was booked on two counts of burglary into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home; suspect arrested

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search