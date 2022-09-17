Fosters needed for dogs rescued in animal cruelty case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is in urgent need of foster families to care for at least 20 dogs rescued in an animal cruelty case.

The PACC says the dogs are coming in over the next few days, and they need a minimum of 20 foster families who can take them in for two weeks.

Anyone interested in fostering can come to PACC tonight or first thing on Saturday, when the shelter opens at 10 a.m.

For more information about the PACC, click here .

