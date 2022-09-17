Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Fosters needed for dogs rescued in animal cruelty case

Pima Animal Care Center officials also are asking people to avoid surrendering healthy pets
Pima Animal Care Center officials also are asking people to avoid surrendering healthy pets(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is in urgent need of foster families to care for at least 20 dogs rescued in an animal cruelty case.

The PACC says the dogs are coming in over the next few days, and they need a minimum of 20 foster families who can take them in for two weeks.

Anyone interested in fostering can come to PACC tonight or first thing on Saturday, when the shelter opens at 10 a.m.

For more information about the PACC, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
Christine Walters was booked on two counts of burglary into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home; suspect arrested
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Maribel Gonzalez’ mother, Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, take the stand during murder trial

Latest News

OTC hearing aid sales begin in October.
Consumer Reports: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire...
Belgian firefighters train with Tucson Fire
Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found