Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale

Desert Diamond Casino West Valley near 91st Avenue and Northern Avenue first opened in 2015.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.

But before that, they have to get rid of all the items that made up the interim casino. Items up for auction include chairs, bar and slot signs, industrial kitchen appliances, light fixtures, surveillance cameras and more. No slot machines or gambling tables are available. The auction house said some of the items are about 20 feet high and will require ladders or lift equipment to get and remove them. It’s recommended to check out the in-person preview on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to survey the bigger items. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

