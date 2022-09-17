National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently.

This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!

PACC said this is all part of a campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt and not buy their next pet.

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

PACC is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society for the event and it will run until Sunday.

