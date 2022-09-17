Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday.

The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.

The National Transportation Safety Board says that investigators are still learning more information. Yuma County deputies ask that anyone with information regarding this case should call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the department website at to submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.