Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide.

Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information about what led up to the crash is available yet. Phoenix police ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.