Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD.

Arizona DPS, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Rural Metro were also involved in the rescue.

