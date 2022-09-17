Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone

Advertise
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location.

“The biggest thing is it’s about safety for the citizens and safety for our firefighters,” said a Scottsdale fire official. The department has six drones, all of which can fly 400 feet and 5 miles away from the drone pilot. Because of the live stream capabilities of the drones and its ability to transmit exact coordinates to firefighters, drones could mean the difference between life and death for someone in danger. Water bottles, life vests, helmets, speakers, and flashlights can also be attached to the drone.

Scottsdale Fire Department encourages everyone to practice the following safe hiking practices, especially in high temperatures.

  1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.
  2. Wear light, loose, sweat-wicking clothes, and avoid cotton.
  3. Wear a hat & sunscreen.
  4. Start your hike early.
  5. Plan your hike for shade and water.
  6. Know the danger signs for heat stroke.
  7. Be prepared.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

