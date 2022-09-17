Advertise
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

Tucson Police Department employees will soon see bigger paychecks.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

The child’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the TPD.

The TPD said no arrests have been made and no suspects are in custody but the investigation is ongoing.

