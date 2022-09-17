Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

The child’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the TPD.

The TPD said no arrests have been made and no suspects are in custody but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.