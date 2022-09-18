Arizona runs past North Dakota State late for 31-28 victory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A late touchdown and two key defensive stops powered the University of Arizona to a 31-28 win over North Dakota State Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats (2-1) handed the Bison, of the Football Championship Subdivision, their first loss of the season.

North Dakota State has won nine FCS national titles in the last 11 seasons. Arizona moved to 16-1 all-time against FCS opponents with the Wildcats’ lone loss coming to Northern Arizona last season.

North Dakota State was up 28-24 early in the fourth quarter Saturday when the Wildcats missed a 43-yard field goal.

Arizona’s defense made a huge stand on the next series and the Wildcats got the ball back with less than nine minutes to go.

Jayden de Laura put together one of the better drives of the season and connected with Jacob Cowing on a 22-yard touchdown pass to push Arizona ahead by three points with under five minutes remaining.

The Wildcats’ defense made a game-sealing stand on the next series and Arizona was able to hold the ball and run out the clock.

de Laura threw for 229 yards and a score while rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown. Marcellus Wiley and Jonah Coleman each added a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.

North Dakota State’s Cam Miller threw for 124 yards and a score. Hunter Luepke ran for 115 yards and two scores for the Bison.

The Wildcats opened their season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State and lost 39-17 to Mississippi State the following week.

The Bison crushed Drake 56-14 in their opener before routing North Carolina A&T 43-3 last week.

