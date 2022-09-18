Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Monsoon pattern picks up for the workweek

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Saturdays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a hot, dry, and breezy weekend, rain chances return for the workweek. We’re not done with Monsoon just yet! With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Primarily east of Tucson will see storm chances by Monday afternoon, with a better coverage across southern Arizona Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near climate normals by mid-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Chance for storms east.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

