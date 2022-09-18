Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits today but rain chances return

By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly dry conditions are expected today with a few showers and storms possible out east near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Above normal temps will continue through Tuesday with chances for showers and storms increasing each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will see the most widespread showers and storms before chances begin a downward trend through the end of the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 101. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 99. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

