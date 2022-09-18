Police investigating early morning shooting near UArizona Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A shooting at a party near UArizona has left two people injured.

University of Arizona Police Department initially responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to reports gunshots at an apartment complex at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave.

The Tucson Police Department has now taken over the investigation.

TPD said there are two victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man. They were treated for their injuries. TPD said they are not life-threatening.

Investigators with the TPD Gun/Gang Unit are continuing the investigation. They tell KOLD News 13, they have arrested a 20-year-old with weapons violations but he is not the shooter.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call 88-CRIME.

