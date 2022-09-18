Tucson Subaru gives away free bikes to kids fighting cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dozens of kids battling a terrible disease rode away with new wheels Saturday morning at Tucson Subaru.

They received free bikes.

Tucson Subaru employees and friends, along with people from the community built 26 bikes. They are for kids who are battling cancer.

KOLD News 13 was told, lot of the children have leukemia and lymphoma. It is a terrible time in their lives and Tucson Subaru wanted to help.

The community put together these bikes to give to those kids fighting the disease and some of their siblings also got a sweet ride.

“One of the toughest things about fighting cancer is the toll it takes on the entire family. So, this takes the pressure off of them and gives them a little joy. It gives them something to smile about,” said Tucson Subaru General Manager John Peter Savage.

There were lots of smiles and Peter-Savage hopes to do this again next year.

