1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

