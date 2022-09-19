Advertise
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise

Firefighters say the boy was dead when they arrived.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a teen boy is dead and a teen girl is in the hospital after a utility vehicle rollover crash in Surprise on Monday afternoon. The crash happened in a desert area near 178th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters say the boy was dead when they arrived. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Officials did not say what caused the UTV to roll over. The investigation is ongoing.

