Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash

9-year-old autistic boy gets big birthday bash after years of no-shows
By Bridget Spencer and Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For several years, nine-year-old Austin Thomason was used to being bullied at school, and let down on his birthday.

“No one showed at my party, only family,” he said.

But his ninth birthday is one for the books. After a story from CBS46 aired earlier this month, thousands of cards and gifts started pouring in.

“Over 15,000 cards that we’ve received,” said his mother, Amber Sosebee.

His birthday party was held Sunday at Local Church Forsyth. Dozens of people drove far and wide to put a smile on his face.

“His mom said he is a little autistic, he gets bullied and nobody comes to his parties and that spoke to my heart,” said Angel Turner, an attendee who drove in from Alabama.

Akivia Lewis drove an hour to the party and she felt was worth it.

“I’m a sucker for kids. Seeing that no one showed up, I immediately reached out to his aunt and I was like what can I do?” said Lewis.

The party was filled with music, love, laughter, Spiderman and Chuck-E-Cheese himself. Austin, who couldn’t stay off the water slide, was in awe.

“People are showing up, people I don’t know, cops, fire trucks,” he said.

Kind gestures from complete strangers were reminders that he is loved and appreciated.

“Austin I just want to tell you you’re special, you’re everything, you can be any and everything,” said Lewis.

“You are a precious gift from God and you should always feel special,” said Turner.

From CBS46, Happy Birthday Austin.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Leonard Baker
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis

Latest News

Pen pals meet 50 years later
Long lost pen pals meet in person 50 years later
Fire crews responded to a house fire near Camino de Oeste and Bald Eagle Avenue on Monday,...
No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle
Tucson Subaru gives away free bikes to kids fighting cancer
Tucson Subaru gives away free bikes to kids fighting cancer
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business during Hispanic Heritage Month
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business