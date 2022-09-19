Advertise
Douglas man facing misdemeanor charge for crash that killed young child on bicycle

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been charged in connection with a February crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead in Douglas.

Armando Moreno, 39, has been charged with one count of causing serious physical injury or death by moving violation, a misdemeanor.

Moreno allegedly hit and killed 11-year-old Bryan Chacon on Feb. 10, while Chacon was riding a bicycle near 4th Street and G Avenue.

Douglas police said Moreno stayed at the scene and cooperate with the investigation.

