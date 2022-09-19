Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, September 19th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’re not done with Monsoon just yet! After a hot, dry, and breezy weekend, rain chances return for the workweek. With an upper-level high developing over the Southern Plains and a low pushing in from the West Coast, moisture will move in from Mexico over the next few days. Showers and storms stay primarily east of Tucson Monday afternoon, with a better coverage of rain across southern Arizona Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures, as a result, will drop back near climate normals by mid-week.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

