Herm Edwards out as Arizona State head football coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an embarrassing home loss Saturday night, Herm Edwards announced that he is “relinquishing his role” as Arizona State University’s head coach.

According to AZ Family, running backs coach Shaun Aguano will take over on an interim basis. He has been with the program since 2019. He spent 10 years as the head coach at Chandler High, building the program into a national powerhouse.

Staff members were told Sunday morning that Edwards was leaving, and the football team was going to be told Sunday afternoon.

ASU Vice President of Athletics released the following statement on the decision:

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

Edwards was in his fifth season and leaves ASU with a 26-20 record, including a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday night.

The school is under NCAA investigation and many of the program’s top players transferred. The Sun Devils host the No. 14 Utah this Saturday night.

