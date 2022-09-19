Advertise
Herm Edwards out as Arizona State head football coach

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano to take over on interim basis
(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an embarrassing home loss Saturday night, Herm Edwards announced that he is “relinquishing his role” as Arizona State University’s head coach.

According to AZ Family, running backs coach Shaun Aguano will take over on an interim basis. He has been with the program since 2019. He spent 10 years as the head coach at Chandler High, building the program into a national powerhouse.

Staff members were told Sunday morning that Edwards was leaving, and the football team was going to be told Sunday afternoon.

ASU Vice President of Athletics released the following statement on the decision:

Edwards was in his fifth season and leaves ASU with a 26-20 record, including a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday night.

The school is under NCAA investigation and many of the program’s top players transferred. The Sun Devils host the No. 14 Utah this Saturday night.

