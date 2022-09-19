Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Las Vegas police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

TRENDING: Expect ‘simulated gunfire, controlled explosions’ during military training near Phoenix, Peoria this week

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand. Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Leonard Baker
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis