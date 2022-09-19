No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from two districts responded to a house fire near North Camino de Oeste and North Bald Eagle Avenue early on Monday morning, Sept. 19.
Firefighters from the Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the scene and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.
