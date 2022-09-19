No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from two districts responded to a house fire near North Camino de Oeste and North Bald Eagle Avenue early on Monday morning, Sept. 19.

House fire in the area of Camino de Oeste and Bald Eagle. Northwest Fire, Golder Ranch Fire, and Pima County Sheriffs department on scene. No injuries, Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/b1TsDM6nZH — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 19, 2022

Firefighters from the Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the scene and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.