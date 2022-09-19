Advertise
Sierra Vista man facing charges after shooting incident

Romeo Bethea is facing several charges in connection with a shooting in Sierra Vista early...
Romeo Bethea is facing several charges in connection with a shooting in Sierra Vista early Sunday, Sept. 18.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Sierra Vista man on Sunday, Sept. 18, after a shooting near the corner of Paseo San Luis and Calle Vista left two people hurt.

SVPD detectives arrested 22-year-old Romeo Bethea of Sierra Vista for four counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail in Sierra Vista and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Paseo San Luis and Calle Vista around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A short time later, two gunshot wound victims arrived at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Both victims were later taken to a hospital in Tucson for additional treatment. Their conditions were not released.

Officers identified Bethea as the alleged shooter after interviewing witnesses, reviewing video evidence and searching social media sites. Officers found and arrested Bethea near the 500 block of Coronado Drive.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.

