Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

Two women were arrested after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found in their car in...
Two women were arrested after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found in their car in August.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.

“Two out of five counterfeit pills that come across our border are laced with lethal doses of fentanyl,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “These drugs are being marketed to our youth in the most proliferous ways and are being produced in candy-like colors.”

Both women were indicted, with each facing a charge for the sale or transportation of narcotics, a class 2 felony.

As the state grips with a growing fentanyl trend, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will host a community forum with fentanyl experts to educate parents and teens about the dangers of the drug. The forum will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Independence High School in Glendale from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Check out the MCAO fentanyl presentation flyer for more information or reach out to the MCAO.

