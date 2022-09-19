Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near Ajo Way and South 16th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released video of an incident that cumulated when a man died in an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm.

Authorities responded to a call about a fight at Diamondz Lounge, located near South 16th Avenue and West Ajo Way, around 3:30 a.m.

By the time officers arrived at the hookah lounge, the people involved in that fight had left.

That’s when officers were told about a different fight happening inside the lounge.

When officers approached the building, multiple people were running from the business and into the parking lot.

PRCIT said officers came upon Mahamat, who was holding a handgun.

Mahamat allegedly ignored several commands to drop the weapon so two officers opened fire.

PRCIT said officers started rendering aid once the scene was safe. Despite those efforts, Mahamat died at a local hospital.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm.

The officers who fire their weapons have been identified as Angela Gist, a 15-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, and Alexander Martin, who has been with the TPD the last four years.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

The criminal investigation of the incident is being handled by the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team. Pima County deputies have taken the lead. The TPD’s Department of Professional Standards will conduct a separate administrative investigation to examine the officers’ actions.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Leonard Baker
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis

Latest News

This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Adum Mahamat
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Armed man fatally shot by Tucson Police
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant