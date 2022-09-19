Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been arrested after hitting her 9-year-old daughter repeatedly at a Litchfield Park restaurant on Sunday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call reporting that a woman had physically assaulted a child at Tailgaters Bar and Grill near Camelback and Dysart Road. Deputies arrived at the restaurant and found 42-year-old Stephanie Kane, a 9-year-old girl, and multiple witnesses. Kane is the child’s adoptive mother.

Kane told deputies that her daughter was “acting up” at the restaurant and that she hit her child’s arm once, telling her to “knock it off” while her daughter’s head was down on the table inside the restaurant. According to court documents, Kane said her daughter then punched her in the face and dragged her down by the hair. Kane said that one of her other daughters saw it happen and helped her get away from the nine-year-old.

During the investigation, surveillance video shows Kane walking around the table when she slapped her daughter on the arm. She then leaned down towards her daughter while she was facedown on the table. The video then showed the girl start swinging her arms around, hitting her mom in the face. Kane grabbed the girl’s arm and held onto her while hitting her in the back of the head twice. Both Kane and the girl then ended up on the floor, pulling each other’s hair. Kane continued to hit the girl who was able to run outside the restaurant.

Several witnesses in the restaurant tried to intervene, and Kane told officers that she swung at someone who tried to get her to stop. One of the restaurant’s waitresses told deputies that when she saw Kane was about to hit a man trying to intervene for the girl, she jumped in the way and was punched in the arm. She said her arm still hurt two hours after the fight. Deputies noted that the 9-year-old had redness on her cheek and that she was complaining of a headache. The girl was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Kane was arrested and has been placed on supervised release. She was charged on various counts, including reckless intent to injure, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, reckless abuse of a child, and assault of fear of physical injury.

