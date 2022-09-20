Advertise
Arizona ranks 5th deadliest state for pedestrians; bike safety is critical as temperatures cool

Learn some bike safety do's and don'ts with the Rob Dollar Foundation.
Learn some bike safety do's and don'ts with the Rob Dollar Foundation.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is the fifth deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

City officials say that all forms of traffic deaths have increased dramatically. 2021 was the deadliest year for those types of deaths in the past 20 years. Phoenix police anticipates that we’ll surpass that number this year. Arizona’s Family’s Steven Sarabia met up with bike safety and awareness nonprofit The Rob Dollar Foundation to talk all about the do’s and don’ts of bike safety.

RELATED: Chandler PD increasing pedestrian, cyclist safety enforcement to educate community

“Make sure that you’re comfortable with your bike and that your bike is in good condition,” said vice president of the foundation John Hogen. “Obviously, wear a helmet, and when it comes to the bike as well, have reflectors or lights on your bike as well. Anything that brings attention to you is the best thing that you can do for increased safety.”

Hogen also reminds bikers to follow the rules of traffic, stopping at stop signs and letting cars know their intent to make turns using hand signals. Watch the video above to watch Sarabia take on the Rob Dollar Foundation obstacle course. To learn more about the foundation, click here.

