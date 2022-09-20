Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Arizona voters to decide if they want another elected official at State Capitol

Proposition 131 would create Lieutenant Governor position.
The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would...
The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would run on the same ticket.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a question Arizona voters will soon have to answer: Do they want another high-ranking elected official at the state capitol?

State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) wants Arizonans to say yes. He is the sponsor of Prop 131, a November ballot initiative that would create the new position Lieutenant Governor of Arizona. The Lt. Governor would be of the same party as candidates running for Governor, and they would run on the same ticket.

“We’ve had governors convicted of felonies, passed away, appointed to other positions,” said Sen. Mesnard. “A lot of people don’t realize, even when a Governor leaves the state on a temporary basis, the powers of government fall to the next in line, which is the Secretary of State.”

For Sen. Mesnard and supporters of Prop. 131, that’s the problem. Arizona’s current line of succession is set up in such a way that if the Governor steps down, resigns, or dies, the Secretary of State takes over, even if they are from a different political party. Political consultant Doug Cole with HighGround said there have been four times in the past 40 years when an Arizona Governor has been replaced by a Secretary of State from a different political party.

“It can be very disruptive, like it was in 2009 when you had Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, resign, to be replaced by the Secretary of State, and a very conservative Jan Brewer coming in behind,” said Cole. He said the goal behind having a Lt. Governor is to create more continuity, with Arizona’s top two elected officials having the same philosophy, values and priorities.

The push to create the new position has received support from both Republicans and Democrats at the state legislature. “It’s benefitted both parties,” Cole said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

National Voter Registration Day is your reminder to make sure you are registered to vote in the...
Check your status on National Voter Registration Day
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
Signed up to vote? National Voter Registration Day encourages people to register ahead of midterms
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns