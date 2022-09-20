Advertise
Creative, smart young man looking for loving family

CJ, a smart, witty, 12-year-old is looking for his forever family.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The adoption process can be tough: sometimes the matches don’t work out, and you must try again.

In this week’s Finding Forever, we reintroduce ourselves to an extraordinary young man. Arizona Family’s Ian Schwartz spent the day at Tilt Studios in Arizona Mills Mall reconnecting with CJ, who was playing all sorts of games.

CJ was the very first person we featured on our Finding Forever series, where we try to connect children in foster care to loving families.

FINDING FOREVER: 11-year-old CJ seeking his for forever family to enjoy outdoors with

He made some headway toward adoption, but it did not work out, and he wants to tell his story again. After all, he is a kind kid with a whole lot of talent.

CJ is 12 and is very creative. He likes to draw and write stories.

“It’s about a dinosaur that had my name and he had lost his parents and stuff,” he said while explaining one of his latest stories to Ian.

He said that particular story might have some personal emotions attached to them as he patiently looks for a family to call his own.

CJ is also a good student and likes a subject that makes more than a few kids cringe. “I like algebra, I want to do algebra but I’m not doing it yet,” he said.

He says he would do well in a smaller family where he can get the quality attention and love he deserves. As a well-rounded kid, he likes doing indoor and outdoor stuff. More recently, he has been looking forward to Halloween so he can dress up as one of his favorite anime characters.

To find out how you might become a forever family for CJ or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

