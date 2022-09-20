Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson.

Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.

It starts at The Loop near Rillito Park at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Riders don’t need to sign up for the free race. El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz said all you have to do is bring your bike and be ready to ride.

“This is really a kickoff for El Tour de Tucson, we’re two months away from El Tour de Tucson so a lot of people are getting out as the weather gets a little bit nicer,” Juskiewicz said. “You’ll see tons of people riding The Loop and other roads in the Tucson area. With two months out it’s a great opportunity to get some miles in.”

More than 7,000 cyclists are expected to participate in El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 19.

Juskiewicz said participants in Saturday’s Loop de Loop can ride the whole 55-mile route along The Loop or ride 10 miles and turn around.

It helps promote nearly 40 nonprofits that are involved with El Tour.

The after-party gets started at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live music, a beer garden and raffles.

“It’s going to be a fun event and the weather is going to be very nice,” Juskiewicz said. “Come on out, bring your bike, get a good ride in and have some fun.”

