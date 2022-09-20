Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Cyclists to kick off El Tour de Tucson with El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday

Cyclists gear up for El Tour Loop de Loop
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyclists are gearing up for the sixth annual El Tour Loop de Loop, the official kickoff of Banner UMC’s El Tour de Tucson.

Organizers say the Loop de Loop is a great opportunity to get out and spend time with the whole family.

It starts at The Loop near Rillito Park at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Riders don’t need to sign up for the free race. El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz said all you have to do is bring your bike and be ready to ride.

“This is really a kickoff for El Tour de Tucson, we’re two months away from El Tour de Tucson so a lot of people are getting out as the weather gets a little bit nicer,” Juskiewicz said. “You’ll see tons of people riding The Loop and other roads in the Tucson area. With two months out it’s a great opportunity to get some miles in.”

More than 7,000 cyclists are expected to participate in El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 19.

Juskiewicz said participants in Saturday’s Loop de Loop can ride the whole 55-mile route along The Loop or ride 10 miles and turn around.

It helps promote nearly 40 nonprofits that are involved with El Tour.

The after-party gets started at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live music, a beer garden and raffles.

“It’s going to be a fun event and the weather is going to be very nice,” Juskiewicz said. “Come on out, bring your bike, get a good ride in and have some fun.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Police release video of officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge
Phoenix police are investigating after a dead body was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix.
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

NASA satellite images show the decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.
Tucson agrees to conserve some of its share of Colorado River water
Cyclists gear up for El Tour Loop de Loop
Cyclists gear up for El Tour Loop de Loop
Pen pals meet 50 years later
Long lost pen pals meet in person 50 years later
Fire crews responded to a house fire near Camino de Oeste and Bald Eagle Avenue on Monday,...
No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle