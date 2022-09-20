Advertise
Dog shot, killed by Mesa officer during domestic violence call

Police lights
Police lights(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they shot and killed a dog that was trying to bite an officer during a domestic violence investigation.

TRENDING: Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say

According to Mesa police, it happened after officers responded to the call in a neighborhood near Lindsey and Baseline Road Monday night. As one officer was working the scene inside the house, police say a large pit bull came at the officer. Officers say the dog was attempting to bite him on the hands and knees. The officer then shot the dog, and it was later pronounced dead at a vet hospital.

One person was arrested in connection to the domestic violence call. No other information was immediately released.

